End Times Church will extend scepter of God’s Word to rule over kings & rulers and destroy all enemy

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2024). The End Times true Church “Bride of Christ” will arise as a powerful holy army of God to extend the scepter of God’s Word to rule over the kings & rulers of the world, and they will demolish the devil and his kingdom and his hell’s army. It is not the job of the holy angel brothers to destroy Satan Lucifer and his kingdom and his hell’s army, but it is the job and authority and power of spiritual weapons given to God’ Church saints that will displace and remove the devil and his army from the second heavens and cast them down to the earth. They will bind and cast in irons the fallen angels and kings & rulers of the world. God makes the judgments and we execute the judgments upon them by proclaiming the Word of God and judgments. Proclamation of the Word of God with the Holy Spirit and authority of God is the most powerful weapon in the world. There are two rainy seasons in Israel—the early rain and the latter rain. Without both, the harvest will not come. The rain is the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on God’s true Church saints. The first rain was at Pentecost when the Church was born, and the second rain is occurring right now in God’s true Church. When the second latter rain comes, then the harvest comes, so there is a great revival of God’s true Church saints and infilling empowerment anointing of the Holy Spirit upon them as in Ezekiel 37. Then, the rapture harvest comes when the real Christian “Bride of Christ” is taken home by Jesus for his wedding, and the tares on the earth are burned with fire. It is our job to bring this about by extending the scepter of God’s authority over the world which is God’s Word and our testimony, and to kick the devil & his minions’ buttocks out of heaven, and to prepare the way for our Lord Jesus Christ’s return to set up his millennial kingdom. This is why Satan Lucifer is using his millions of fake Christians and millions of Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors to try to block us, and dilute our preached sermons and alter the truths, and kick us out of every church, and throw us out to the enemy to try to get us killed as cowardly traitors, and also many of them are trying to kill us real Christians to try to silence us. However, they cannot stop us God’s true Church, just like they cannot stop God’s Holy Spirit in us. We restrain the spirit of the Antichrist the devil until it is God’s timing to bring judgment upon this fake harlot Church and to a Christ-rejecting world. The fake Christians are redefining hundreds of Bible verses, and corrupting the family and society and female human specie, and demon-possessing their End Times last wicked generation genetic descendants by frantically hunting for mates inside God’s house to breed in order to create their Christian communities over 50% Eve rebellion divorce rate and other married dysfunctional families, and releasing millions of fallen angels and demons from the abyss to exterminate their Western feminist nations’ populaces. The real Christians are serving God’s purpose and restraining the devil, and the fake Christians are carrying out their devil’s agenda and fighting against God & his real Christians & altering the truths to avoid assassination attempts & ridicule from their church donators.





