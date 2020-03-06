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Most Influential Books Robert David Steele P S Postscri
Hostile Takeover
Hostile Takeover
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11 views • March 06, 2020
In this episode of Postscript, hosted by John Petersen of the Arlington Institute, John talks with Robert David Steele.

Steele is a former spy, former Marine Corps officer, proponent of Open Source Everything, Presidential candidate in 2012, and was recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.

Learn more about him at:
https://unrig.net

DISCLAIMER:
This program is presented by John Petersen who is wholly responsible for the content. The opinions expressed do not reflect the views of the Morgan Arts Council, Inc., the Digital Media Center for Community Engagement, Comcast NBC Universal or any governmental entities that may provide funding support to these organizations. None other than the program host are accountable for any of the material presented. For more information on this program contact John Petersen at (https://transitiontalks.org).
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy