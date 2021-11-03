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VAERS Reveals DEATH BY LOT NUMBER: Specific States Get Certain Vials
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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351 views • November 03, 2021
Nov 1, 2021

The Stew Peters Show
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/

https://tv.gab.com/channel/realstewpeters/view/vaers-reveals-death-by-lot-number-618043ad79fddabeff768f34

Description
The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) collects information that the CDC is supposed to use to determine the safety of vaccines that have been released for the public. That system has revealed some extremely SHOCKING information about specific lot numbers that seem to be causing more damage and death than others. Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to discuss.

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The Stew Peters Show, Stew Peters, Dr. Jane Ruby, Gab are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene

Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.
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adverse effectsvaerscovid jabstew petersdr ruby
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