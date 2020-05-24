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CASIO 4 WATCHES - WATCH COLLECTION
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7 views • May 24, 2020
The Three (and sometimes 4) Watches Watch Collection is made up of the watches you could own that would cover all the basics in your life.
We have gone with the ever popular 4 watch collection of; An everyday/field watch, A sports/diver watch a Dress watch, and rough and ready beater watch. (no it's not a G-Shock)
In today's video tour we offer up a 4 watches - 1 brand collection from Casio.
Grand Total Under $200 USD.
Everyday / Casual Watch: Casio Edifice $90
(White https://amzn.to/2SrYaKi) (Blue https://amzn.to/2Srk8gI) (Black https://amzn.to/2Wlz0OM)
Diver/Sports Watch: Casio MDV106-1AV aka 'The Duro' $46 https://amzn.to/3bZe1b4
Dress Watch: Casio Edifice EF106SG-2AV $34 https://amzn.to/2yZOn7s
Beater Watch: Casio Tough Solar $26 https://amzn.to/2xsJR0V
Grand Total $196 USD for a super "4 Watch" watch collection.
You can also pick up a really nice leather band and some nato straps for a few extra bucks and give your watches new fresh looks with a quick change.
Barton has a wide range of options https://amzn.to/3cMJHAr
Protect your investment with a nice watch roll from case elegance https://amzn.to/3bDYddy or Mirage https://amzn.to/2y0gq6B
You can also step up to get an auto winders for as low as $30 https://amzn.to/3ePd6vP
Find more great 3 and 4 watches watch collections from as low as $68.00 USD at https://www.avenue12.com/three-watch-collections
Music Credits
"A Whiter Shade of Pale" was covered by Annie Lennox for her 1995 album Medusa.
"A Whiter Shade of Pale" is the debut single by the British rock band Procol Harum, released 12 May 1967
Songwriter(s): Gary Brooker; Keith Reid; Matthew Fisher
Recorded: April 1967
We have gone with the ever popular 4 watch collection of; An everyday/field watch, A sports/diver watch a Dress watch, and rough and ready beater watch. (no it's not a G-Shock)
In today's video tour we offer up a 4 watches - 1 brand collection from Casio.
Grand Total Under $200 USD.
Everyday / Casual Watch: Casio Edifice $90
(White https://amzn.to/2SrYaKi) (Blue https://amzn.to/2Srk8gI) (Black https://amzn.to/2Wlz0OM)
Diver/Sports Watch: Casio MDV106-1AV aka 'The Duro' $46 https://amzn.to/3bZe1b4
Dress Watch: Casio Edifice EF106SG-2AV $34 https://amzn.to/2yZOn7s
Beater Watch: Casio Tough Solar $26 https://amzn.to/2xsJR0V
Grand Total $196 USD for a super "4 Watch" watch collection.
You can also pick up a really nice leather band and some nato straps for a few extra bucks and give your watches new fresh looks with a quick change.
Barton has a wide range of options https://amzn.to/3cMJHAr
Protect your investment with a nice watch roll from case elegance https://amzn.to/3bDYddy or Mirage https://amzn.to/2y0gq6B
You can also step up to get an auto winders for as low as $30 https://amzn.to/3ePd6vP
Find more great 3 and 4 watches watch collections from as low as $68.00 USD at https://www.avenue12.com/three-watch-collections
Music Credits
"A Whiter Shade of Pale" was covered by Annie Lennox for her 1995 album Medusa.
"A Whiter Shade of Pale" is the debut single by the British rock band Procol Harum, released 12 May 1967
Songwriter(s): Gary Brooker; Keith Reid; Matthew Fisher
Recorded: April 1967
Keywords
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