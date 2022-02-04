Russian Spies, Saboteurs, Criminals & Murderers 02/04/2022

Russia and other Countries are sending spies into America. These spies know about the Internal Revolution, they know the SWIFT system will soon be replaced and they know there is about to be Massive Arrests. Therefor, they are preparing the fight against the Government.00:20 - Scalar Wave06:37 - Moloch / Baal Worshippers15:36 - High Advanced Technology17:12 - “A Call to Spy”20:25 - How do I know?24:31 - Wolves in the Church - Dana CoverstoneVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112