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Russian Spies, Saboteurs, Criminals & Murderers 02/04/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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40 views • February 04, 2022
Russia and other Countries are sending spies into America. These spies know about the Internal Revolution, they know the SWIFT system will soon be replaced and they know there is about to be Massive Arrests. Therefor, they are preparing the fight against the Government.

00:20 - Scalar Wave
06:37 - Moloch / Baal Worshippers
15:36 - High Advanced Technology
17:12 - “A Call to Spy”
20:25 - How do I know?
24:31 - Wolves in the Church - Dana Coverstone

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