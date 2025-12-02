Football, Open Borders, Race, Kent State, DC Shooting, “Brother Nathanael”, Scofield Bible, Pacifism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-12-01 #238
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #238: 01 December 2025
Topic list:
* Football is corrupt, far-Left and CATHOLIC.
* Watching football from Mexico City.
* St. Denis Medical: it’s time to laugh at “doctors” who kill you...in a CATHOLIC hospital.
* Why are there so many *doink* kicks in stupidball?
* The “Flat-Earther”-turned-football-critic formerly known as Jake the Asshole.
* The NFL LOVES the Irish Catholic Mara family, the immigrants who founded the “Giants”.
* “Black names”, and “racial prejudice”.
* Live’s been good for Joe Walsh, but not at Kent State.
* More on the shooting of the WVa National Guard-ette in DC.
* Johnny talks the worst sports rules.
* Milton “Brother Nathanael” Kapner
* Cyrus Ingerson Scofield
* “Pacifism”
