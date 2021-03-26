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Q: An Autopsy
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280 views • March 26, 2021
Sophisticated marketing gimmicks were aimed at patriotic Americans to neutralize them by encouraging passivity. A very famous campaign was mounted to ensure that conservatives sat on their couches and did nothing as their society was hijacked. Some wags are calling Biden POTATUS instead of POTUS. But he happened because of "couch POTATUS".
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