Maternal DEATHs, Hemorrhages, “Floppy” Uteruses, Turbo Cancers! OBGYN shares Disturbing Data!

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





March 28, 2023





DeAnna is first joined by Steve Sinkle, CEP of Ghostwerks Tactical gun shop in Florida to delve deeper into the Nashville TN shooting by a sick TRANS person who killed 6 people and children! Could it be another gun-grabbing Psyop?





Then DeAnna is joined by veteran OBGYN Dr. Dan McDyer who talks about the huge rise in Maternal Deaths, hemorrhages, fetal deaths, postmenopausal bleeding, and much more abnormalities in his clinic post bioweapon roll-out. Must watch and share interview!





