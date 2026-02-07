© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Head Of The Snake - Wexner, Maxwell’s, Mossad & Mega Group Exposed | PVPGURL
“Head Of The Snake” exposes the dark underbelly of Epstein’s blackmail empire—controlled not by Epstein himself, but by Zionist elites like Les Wexner, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Mossad-linked Mega Group. This explosive documentary reveals how Israeli intelligence, through Wexner’s fortune and Maxwell’s connections, orchestrated a global pedophile ring to compromise Western leaders. Maria Farmer’s chilling testimony confirms Epstein was just a pawn for Israel’s blackmail machine—targeting politicians, billionaires, and even royalty. The FBI, media, and corrupt elites (Dershowitz included) shield these criminals, smearing victims as “anti-Semites” while protecting the real supremacists: Zionist oligarchs who view non-Jews as disposable cattle. From Wexner’s trafficking hub in Columbus to Rothschild-backed cover-ups, this is a wake-up call. The snake’s head? Israel’s intelligence mafia. Watch before it’s memory-holed.