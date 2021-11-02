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Australian Influencers Join Forces - Emergency Zoom | Victorian Permanent Pandemic Laws
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50 views • November 02, 2021
Australian influencers Join Forces Emergency Live Zoom
Victorian Permanent Pandemic laws - Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021
Source:https://rumble.com/voaz09-australian-influencers-join-forces-emergency-live-zoom-victorian-permanent-.html
Source: https://www.smh.com.au/interactive/hub/media/tearout-excerpt/4025/591316B.D12-(1).pdf
Link to posters here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1s_orMTWvUtzgUNoDBmTS9rvJlrMK9l1d?usp=sharing
Victorian Permanent Pandemic laws - Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021
Source:https://rumble.com/voaz09-australian-influencers-join-forces-emergency-live-zoom-victorian-permanent-.html
Source: https://www.smh.com.au/interactive/hub/media/tearout-excerpt/4025/591316B.D12-(1).pdf
Link to posters here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1s_orMTWvUtzgUNoDBmTS9rvJlrMK9l1d?usp=sharing
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