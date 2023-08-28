How Today’s Censored Free Speech Mirrors That of Nazi Book Burning Ritual - Joe Dallas

Joe Dallas says that cancel culture has taken hold of American society and has both theological and political implications. Joe is an ordained counselor, author, and conference speaker who has written several books on human sexuality from the Christian perspective. He discusses the ramifications of our toxic cancel culture and its effects on modern society. Joe compares the book burning of Nazi Germany and the similarities of the ironclad control that our government and authorities currently exert over the everyday vernacular. He describes the “woke” cancel culture as “self-righteous” and highlights how important it is for Christians to remain committed to standing for Christ, no matter the cost.
TAKEAWAYS
Our authorities have set themselves up as the arbiters of truth, and we must remain in God’s word so we are not deceived
The American people have become cowards in standing up against what culture and authorities have said we can or cannot say
To protect our children from society’s lies, we need to actively disciple them every day
Make your case about life, human relationships, and God the creator while your kids are young
