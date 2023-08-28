Create New Account
How Today’s Censored Free Speech Mirrors That of Nazi Book Burning Ritual - Joe Dallas
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
296 Subscribers
16 views
Published 14 hours ago

Joe Dallas says that cancel culture has taken hold of American society and has both theological and political implications. Joe is an ordained counselor, author, and conference speaker who has written several books on human sexuality from the Christian perspective. He discusses the ramifications of our toxic cancel culture and its effects on modern society. Joe compares the book burning of Nazi Germany and the similarities of the ironclad control that our government and authorities currently exert over the everyday vernacular. He describes the “woke” cancel culture as “self-righteous” and highlights how important it is for Christians to remain committed to standing for Christ, no matter the cost.



TAKEAWAYS


Our authorities have set themselves up as the arbiters of truth, and we must remain in God’s word so we are not deceived


The American people have become cowards in standing up against what culture and authorities have said we can or cannot say


To protect our children from society’s lies, we need to actively disciple them every day


Make your case about life, human relationships, and God the creator while your kids are young



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Freedom Square (get $20 off at this link): https://bit.ly/FreedomCCM

Christians in a Cancel Culture Book: https://amzn.to/3EdWtru

Nazi Book Burning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHzM1gXaiVo


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOE DALLAS

Website: https://joedallas.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joedallasonline/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/JoeDallasTGP


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



free speechcensorshipnaziamericansculturegermanyauthorritualscounselorwoke agendatina griffincounter culture mom showjoe dallas

