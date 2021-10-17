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MrE: The Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta Variants [17.10.2021]
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133 views • October 17, 2021
July 9, 2021 "We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly. And you will barely notice it. You can keep them from disco. Warn about San Francisco. Make ’em wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair."
"We’ll convert your children. Someone’s gotta teach them not to hate. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/san-francisco-gay-mens-chorus-your-children
'I'm having problems with my voice so today Aldous Huxley will do the talking.
New channel on a different platform coming soon.'
MreHistory
2408 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EYySgkqwldeS/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrehistory/
"We’ll convert your children. Someone’s gotta teach them not to hate. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for your children.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/san-francisco-gay-mens-chorus-your-children
'I'm having problems with my voice so today Aldous Huxley will do the talking.
New channel on a different platform coming soon.'
MreHistory
2408 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EYySgkqwldeS/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrehistory/
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