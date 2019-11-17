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Fast And Slow Trains At Marholm & North Peterborough (10th June 2017) HD
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6 views • November 17, 2019
Filmed on the 10th of June 2017. This is my first full length railway video to come of 2017. I was there for about 3 hours filming various freigth and passenger trains although I have cut it all down to a nice 20 minute video so that to focus on the main action of the passing trains. Here is the details of the trains in the video.
Virgin Trains East Coast
Class 43 HST (Including 43238)
Class 91 Intercity 225
East Midlands Trains
Class 153
Class 158
Cross Country Trains
Class 170 Turbostar
DB Schenker/DB Cargo
Class 66
This is the first railway video I have done using my Canon Legria Mini X and a Manfrotto Monopod. Video has been edited using the freely available Shotcut Video Editor.
All content in this video is (C)2017 BritishRail60062/Transport & Simulation Hub and may not be redistributed or reuploaded without written consent first.
Virgin Trains East Coast
Class 43 HST (Including 43238)
Class 91 Intercity 225
East Midlands Trains
Class 153
Class 158
Cross Country Trains
Class 170 Turbostar
DB Schenker/DB Cargo
Class 66
This is the first railway video I have done using my Canon Legria Mini X and a Manfrotto Monopod. Video has been edited using the freely available Shotcut Video Editor.
All content in this video is (C)2017 BritishRail60062/Transport & Simulation Hub and may not be redistributed or reuploaded without written consent first.
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