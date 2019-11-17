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Fast And Slow Trains At Marholm & North Peterborough (10th June 2017) HD
Transport & Simulation Hub
Transport & Simulation Hub
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6 views • November 17, 2019
Filmed on the 10th of June 2017. This is my first full length railway video to come of 2017. I was there for about 3 hours filming various freigth and passenger trains although I have cut it all down to a nice 20 minute video so that to focus on the main action of the passing trains. Here is the details of the trains in the video.

Virgin Trains East Coast
Class 43 HST (Including 43238)
Class 91 Intercity 225

East Midlands Trains
Class 153
Class 158

Cross Country Trains
Class 170 Turbostar

DB Schenker/DB Cargo
Class 66

This is the first railway video I have done using my Canon Legria Mini X and a Manfrotto Monopod. Video has been edited using the freely available Shotcut Video Editor.

All content in this video is (C)2017 BritishRail60062/Transport & Simulation Hub and may not be redistributed or reuploaded without written consent first.
Keywords
railwaytrainstransporthigh speed trainuk railwayclass 43 hstclass 91class 66freight trainpassenger train
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy