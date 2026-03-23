Removing Nanotech and EMF Effects From Body Through Wholistic Healing - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

Electromagnetic waves, nanotechnology, digital overload, and environmental toxicity are just a few of the modern challenges our fatigued bodies deal with every day. Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, a biblical naturopath and author, is an expert on treating illnesses from a wholistic viewpoint. With a background in biophysics and 25 years of experience as a practicing naturopathic doctor, he guides people from sickness to health by helping them purge their bodies of heavy metals, toxins, and even harmful nanotechnology. Dr. Monzo highlights the benefits of a wholistic healing approach, the importance of finding the root cause of an ailment - rather than simply treating the symptoms - and how he treats patients who have been infected with nanotech.









TAKEAWAYS





Dr. Monzo’s research is compiled in one large volume: The Aleph-Tav Body System Book: Restoring the Hebrew Bio-Energetic Temple





Every human body contains different substances that emit a unique identification signal





Modern medical systems broadly focus on just one area of the body at a time and ignore the rest





A diagnosis doesn’t solve the problem - finding the root cause and treating it does









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AzureWell Supplements: https://www.azurelivingwell.com/shop

Rice University on Teslaphoresis: https://youtu.be/w1d0Lg6wuvc





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