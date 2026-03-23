BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Removing Nanotech and EMF Effects From Body Through Wholistic Healing - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
426 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
393 views • Yesterday

Electromagnetic waves, nanotechnology, digital overload, and environmental toxicity are just a few of the modern challenges our fatigued bodies deal with every day. Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, a biblical naturopath and author, is an expert on treating illnesses from a wholistic viewpoint. With a background in biophysics and 25 years of experience as a practicing naturopathic doctor, he guides people from sickness to health by helping them purge their bodies of heavy metals, toxins, and even harmful nanotechnology. Dr. Monzo highlights the benefits of a wholistic healing approach, the importance of finding the root cause of an ailment - rather than simply treating the symptoms - and how he treats patients who have been infected with nanotech.



TAKEAWAYS


Dr. Monzo’s research is compiled in one large volume: The Aleph-Tav Body System Book: Restoring the Hebrew Bio-Energetic Temple


Every human body contains different substances that emit a unique identification signal


Modern medical systems broadly focus on just one area of the body at a time and ignore the rest


A diagnosis doesn’t solve the problem - finding the root cause and treating it does



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3MovPDZ

Aleph-Tav Body System book: https://bit.ly/3OzFkRf

Healing Made Simple E-book: https://bit.ly/4r7lcEz

ATB Course, ATB Coherent Restore: https://www.drmonzo.com/courses

Wholistic Health Experience: https://well-beingbydesign.com/

Dr. Monzo Books/Supplements (use code TINA for 5% off): https://bit.ly/MonzoCCM

AzureWell Supplements: https://www.azurelivingwell.com/shop

Rice University on Teslaphoresis: https://youtu.be/w1d0Lg6wuvc


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ALPHONZO MONZO

Website: https://bit.ly/MonzoCCM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555047748162

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wbd.monzo/

X: https://x.com/DrMonzoND

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@healthrestorationtechnologies

Podcast: https://www.drmonzo.com/media


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #alphonzomonzo #wellbeingbydesign #frontlinedoctors #HolisticHealth #WellnessJourney #MindBodySoul #WholisticHealth #Homeopathy #HomeopathicRemedies #NaturalHealing #HolisticWellness #CancerAwareness #CancerSupport #HealingJourney #IonicFootBath #DetoxFootBath #RedLightTherapy #LaserTherapy #HealingFrequencies #SoundHealing #WaterTable #Quest4Testing #Q4Testing #TuningForkHealing #SoundTherapy


Keywords
emfhealingtoxinsheavy metalsdetoxholistichebrewelectromagneticnanotechnologynaturopathicbioenergetictina griffinalephtavdr monzo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New study reveals the BEST DIET for protecting against cognitive decline

New study reveals the BEST DIET for protecting against cognitive decline

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Human Trial Finds Wild Cabbage Extract Improves Liver Enzyme Markers in Patients with Fatty Liver Disease

Human Trial Finds Wild Cabbage Extract Improves Liver Enzyme Markers in Patients with Fatty Liver Disease

Coco Somers
Tart cherries found to fight cancer, inflammation and heart disease

Tart cherries found to fight cancer, inflammation and heart disease

Patrick Lewis
Health Instructor Details 10-Minute Chair Stretch Routine for Sedentary Workers

Health Instructor Details 10-Minute Chair Stretch Routine for Sedentary Workers

Petra Stone
Pesticides linked to neurological disorders: Mounting evidence demands urgent regulatory reform

Pesticides linked to neurological disorders: Mounting evidence demands urgent regulatory reform

Patrick Lewis
The silent epidemic: Are you missing these key nutrients?

The silent epidemic: Are you missing these key nutrients?

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy