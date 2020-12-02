Shocking: Are PCR Tests Secret Vaccines? - Johns Hopkins Develops Micro Drugs Delivered By Swab!

MIRRORED from World Alternative Media



Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking new study by Johns Hopkins regarding microdevices meant to deliver drugs to the body, copying the makeup of a parasitic worm and delivered by Q-tip swabs!



Johns Hopkins calls this new medical device a "theragripper" and proudly claims it could be hidden from site on a swab and delivered via your nostril to your body.



Johns Hopkins has been involved many times over with biowarfare. From the exercise 'Dark Winter' to Crimson Contagion and most recently, the infamous 'Event 201.'



This is highly alarming and while it sounds absolutely crazy and one of those things you come across on Facebook that is obviously a hoax, after much research on the Johns Hopkins Institute's own website, this is absolutely real! Truth is so often stranger than fiction!



Many have been claiming for months that people have been force vaccinated by the PCR tests many are taking for travel or work. Could they be delivering this in such a way? There have been many cases of coronavirus infected swabs sent to Britain from Canada earlier this year which were luckily caught before being used. Also, it's worth mentioning that cows are vaccinated quite often with nose swabs.



Stay tuned as we continue to follow this insane new development as vaccines are rolled out and social credit system are constructed to deliver them!