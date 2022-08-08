Taipei fearing drills of CCP military are a simulation for an invasion

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https://gnews.org/post/p15bv36c9
08/06/2022 CCP jets have been making incursions in Taiwan’s air defense zones, which has made the Taiwanese very anxious. Meanwhile, as the tensions between the two countries rises. This comes right after Beijing announced a suspension of cooperation with Washington on key issues