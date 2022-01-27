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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Interviewing Joachim Hagopian, Jan 11, 2022.
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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1 view • January 27, 2022
RePosting thiss important showof Jan 11, because of this post from Joachim today. :
On Jan 26, 2022, 8:39 PM, Joachim Hagopian < [email protected]> wrote:


After nearly a decade of writing hundreds of articles exposing the truth behind the evil criminal cabal, sadly it appears my career as an independent journalist is now over. After having virtually all my work readily published by such notables as Michel Chossudovsky at Global Research and Lew Rockwell in the past, since finishing my 5 books exposing Pedophilia & Empire last July, I’ve written about 25 articles on the single most important event of our ages – the COVID genocide. And despite GR and LR also focusing almost exclusively on this same subject, my main go-to editors have chosen to not post my work anymore. It’s gotten to the point that I recently emailed each asking them directly if I’ve been blacklisted and each has not even bothered to respond. I don’t think it’s an accident that after 7 years, Google deplatformed my empireexposed blogsite at the exact same time that Rockwell and Chossudovsky both choose to not even answer my point blank question. We are living in some very fucked up times and like all fascist totalitarian systems throughout history, cutting the people off from all sources of truth through censorship is among the standard early markers. While Lew and Michel continue publishing other authors every day, I can’t help but conclude that the reason my work has been singled out by the cancel culture gatekeepers is that I never hold back my righteous anger that taps into the sentiment and emotions that the masses are also feeling at this time. It’s a very pathetic and sad commentary on these insane times that we’re all living through. It does not bode well for our collective future.

Hope you are doing better.

Best Regards,

Joachim Hagopian
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hagopianhealth and medicinepolitics and current eventsjoachim
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