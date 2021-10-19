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EP 2654-6PM Billionaire Grocer Warns: Food Prices Will Go Up ‘Tremendously’
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10 views • October 19, 2021
EP 2654-6PM Billionaire Grocer Warns: Food Prices Will Go Up ‘Tremendously’  
The owner of a New York City supermarket chain predicted the food prices will increase sharply in the coming months, with some increasing 10 percent in the next two months. John Catsimatidis, the billionaire supermarket owner of Gristedes and D’Agostino Foods, warned that food giants such as Nabisco, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola will prioritize raising prices on products. “I see over 10 percent [price increase] in the next 60 days,” he said in an interview with Fox Business on Monday, adding that the trend will not drop “anytime soon.” Catsimatidis cited rising inflation and supply chain bottlenecks that are currently plaguing supermarkets and other retailers around the United States.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19016  

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EP 2654-6PM Billionaire Grocer Warns: Food Prices Will Go Up ‘Tremendously’  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19016       LOCALS SUBSCRIBER-ONLY LIVE CHAT: https://petesantilli.locals.com/post/1187632/subscriber-only-live-show-chat-ep-2654-6pm-billionaire-grocer-warns-food-prices-will-go-up-trem    RUMBLE LIVE:https://rumble.com/embed/vlaot7/?pub=24ns9    BRIGHTEON LIVE   https://stream.brighteon.com/live/pete-santilli-show          ✅SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIVE STREAM CHANNEL ON RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/PeteLive 🔴24/7 LIVE STREAM & CHAT >>>> DLIVE: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli   ✅SUBSCRIBE TO OUR AUDIO PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/ 🔴 LINK TREE: http://petesantilli.mobi
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