New World Order- QaNonsense, Trump and Controlled Opposition Psyops (With Fiona Marie Flanagan)

I suport Trump in next 10 months but at this time its time to be logical. If Q and Trump are so powerfull to enter The DUMBS and take down Cabal why they dont take down the liar channels to stop the media liars puting people sleep and help killing them? If the Deep State cheat in 2020 Elections against Trump why dont do the same in 2016 to be sure Hillary wins? Where are the rescued Childrens? And where are the pedos arrests? He dont show us shi... What proofs we have he is on our side? If the Deep State have all well planed at manny years they will fail in this simple steps? Or Trump its part of Deep State? What part of the "Trust the plan" benefy us-the people until now? None. We are everyday more lockdown at home,without business, Without Freedom, Without Health, Without Money, Whitout food. Dont elude yourself people, Trump go out of POTUS place to take her Deep State ass from the public. I hope i am not unfair but i dont Trust Trump at this time. We are being play for both sides(media and Internet) that is the same side-Deep State. We the people only have eachother and we must stop entertain ourselfs with tv and internet watching liar videos and united against this Genocidal people.More News in Site: