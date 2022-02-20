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The Dinosaurs Never Existed
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508 views • February 20, 2022
This video will reveal one of the greatest hoaxes in human history. Thanks to half a dozen of my computer saavy supporters helping scour the internet archive, we have now found and can present Robbin Koefoed's article "The Dinosaurs Never Existed," from his deleted GVENews website. If anyone watching this has not already seen my more comprehensive and conclusive documentary "Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked," please stop this video and watch that one first:
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtCIp9sgiE0
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Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtCIp9sgiE0
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
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