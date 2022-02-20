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The Dinosaurs Never Existed
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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508 views • February 20, 2022
This video will reveal one of the greatest hoaxes in human history. Thanks to half a dozen of my computer saavy supporters helping scour the internet archive, we have now found and can present Robbin Koefoed's article "The Dinosaurs Never Existed," from his deleted GVENews website. If anyone watching this has not already seen my more comprehensive and conclusive documentary "Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked," please stop this video and watch that one first:

Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtCIp9sgiE0

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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