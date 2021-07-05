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Facebook now warning users about 'extremist' friends and ideas | STINCHFIELD on Newsmax
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30 views • July 05, 2021
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Facebook has issued warning labels and notifications about what the platform deems as 'extremist' content and ideas, from their friends and other pages. Former campaign manager for the Trump 2016 team Corey Lewandowski, and Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield react. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
Facebook has issued warning labels and notifications about what the platform deems as 'extremist' content and ideas, from their friends and other pages. Former campaign manager for the Trump 2016 team Corey Lewandowski, and Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield react. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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