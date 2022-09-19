https://gnews.org/post/p1msh43f1

UK is banning the use of the genetic vaccines in the children 17 and below. Because the data shows the risks of these vaccines are much greater than the potential benefits. Dr. Robert Malone joins the War Room to talk about these stunning Numbers: 1 in 4 children unable to perform daily activities after 3 doses of COVID vaccines. This survey is from 4362 participants who completed the survey between 12/9/2021 and 8/21/2022

