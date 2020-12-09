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Tuesday Night Chat with Dr. B. Baker (Really Telling It Like It Is) - "What the Bible says is true"
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4 views • December 09, 2020
They're words of Somebody that cares about me, more than I care about myself. These are words of protection, these are words of things, because God knows what's already done. God is not going to do anything else in this Earth. God has done everything that God is going to do. That He said, "It is finished." He says, "I have done it all"
When you move into the kingdom of God, when you accept Jesus, Yeshua, as your Lord, okay; then, He owns you.
More Than Enough Ministries
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
https://mteminc.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#LoveAstounding
When you move into the kingdom of God, when you accept Jesus, Yeshua, as your Lord, okay; then, He owns you.
More Than Enough Ministries
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
https://mteminc.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#LoveAstounding
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