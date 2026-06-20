Discover how Organic Green Tea Tincture can support good health

To help you with your wellness journey, the Groovy Bee Store has gone to great lengths to acquire a clean, new lot of lab-verified, ultra-clean Organic Green Tea Tincture (Alcohol-Free).

Groovy Bee Organic Glycerin-Based Green Tea Tincture delivers a high concentration of highly bioavailable nutrients in a convenient, easy-to-use liquid format. Each 1-mL serving of our premium high-potency organic green tea liquid tincture provides roughly 750 milligrams (mg) of organic green tea leaf extract.

Simply take one dropperful of our lab-verified organic green tea liquid tincture once a day, or as directed by a healthcare practitioner.

Alternatively, you can add one dropperful of Groovy Bee Organic Glycerin-Based Green Tea Tincture to a glass of warm water, herbal tea or your favorite juice or smoothie.

Groovy Bee Organic Glycerin-Based Green Tea Tincture contains no alcohol or GMOs, is certified organic and has been thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





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