DONBASS Under Fire - Lost Relatives and Friends - Short Documentary - 061222

Donbass Under Fire

Lost Relatives and Friends





‘The house was shaking and bouncing! All three windows in the big room were blown out. My God! I was so waiting for you! Thank you for coming!’ Lyudmila, a resident of Volnovakha, Donetsk region, tearfully meets her sister Olga, whom she has not heard from for many days. The two sisters were only 25 kilometres apart, but this is where the front line runs.





During the battles between the defenders of Donbass and the Ukrainian military, thousands of families lost loved ones. There have been many casualties. Some have managed to leave, and they’ve lost contact. Olga was able to find her sister and offered to go, as everything was in ruins. Her sister’s house is the only one livable in the district, but Lyudmila refused to leave: ‘This is my yard. I know everything by touch... where to turn right or left.’

The story of the sisters is in an excerpt from our film Donbass Under Fire (https://t.me/rtdocfilms/14).