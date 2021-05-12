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Dr Amandha Vollmer - "Hear me loud and clear, this is a con-job, THERE IS NO VIRUS!"
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308 views • May 12, 2021
Listen carefully!
This is a Psyop/Experiment and Anyone who has taken the so-called vaccines is either in the placebo control group of this experiment or they got the "POTION" that they're testing.
Dr Vollmer tell's you in this video what to expect as this injected potion plays out:
- There is no "virus"!
- Explains what REALLY makes you sick
- That vaccines and other pharmaceutical drugs make you worse by halting the body's natural detoxification process (it's the equivalent to placing a piece of tape over your cars "Low Oil" or "Low Water" light - it's gonna catch-up to you...)
This is a Psyop/Experiment and Anyone who has taken the so-called vaccines is either in the placebo control group of this experiment or they got the "POTION" that they're testing.
Dr Vollmer tell's you in this video what to expect as this injected potion plays out:
- There is no "virus"!
- Explains what REALLY makes you sick
- That vaccines and other pharmaceutical drugs make you worse by halting the body's natural detoxification process (it's the equivalent to placing a piece of tape over your cars "Low Oil" or "Low Water" light - it's gonna catch-up to you...)
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