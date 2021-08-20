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The FLOE SHOW 1 – Who’s Pulling the Strings on the Great Reset Global Putsch?
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470 views • August 20, 2021
CLAIRE EDWARDS, former United Nations staffer, campaigner For Life on Earth
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/the-covid-19-genocide-of-2020.html
UN Staff Member - 5G Is War on Humanity: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/un-staffer---5g-is-war-on-humanity.html
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH, former Defense sector marketing professional turned author, artist
Rachael McIntosh has published three books of her SECURITY THROUGH ABSURDITY series. Available from Amazon, local bookstores and her website: www.rachaellmcintosh.com.
Rachael stood in 2021 as a politically unaffiliated candidate for Lieutenant Governor. Previously, she had been appointed to the Rhode Island Geoengineering Study Commission where she researched and produced a body of evidence regarding the government’s formerly top secret activity of weather modification. Her work cataloguing and verifying her findings influenced the creation of The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act, which is known internationally as a first-of-its-kind type of legislation.
Websites
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Books: https://rachaellmcintosh.com/books/
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety
Websites
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CONVERSATION
Win against the FCC: Children’s Health Defense - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-wins-case-fcc-safety-guidelines-5g-wireless/
ITU document: 5G Primer:
https://policyforum.att.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/5G-Standards-Whitepaper-March-2020.pdf
Quotes:
• “The federal government should continue to support private, robust networks built on consensus-based global standards driven by the private sector and aggressively remove local barriers to deployment.” p.9
• “Notably, this is not a government-driven process. It is left to the domain of private experts—engineers, scientists, and other builders who can debate problems and solutions…” p.2
Digital Nations is an international forum of leading digital governments:
https://www.leadingdigitalgovs.org/
https://www.leadingdigitalgovs.org/estonia
Hijack of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space & genealogy
of Club of Rome and Worldshift: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/hijack-of-the-5g-space-appeal.html
Deagel depopulation targets (since deleted):
Comprehensive article in French: https://guyboulianne.com/2021/08/18/lorganisme-deagel-qui-prevoit-la-depopulation-mondiale-massive-de-50-a-80-dici-2025-a-supprime-ses-previsions-le-20-avril-2021/
Most secret intelligence agency Deagel forecasts 70% depopulation of US by 2025 - to 100 mil.: https://rumble.com/vko48k-in-2017-most-secret-intelligence-agency-deagel-forecasted-depopulation-of-u.html
Agenda 21 and Modern Monetary Theory:
Knowledge NOT Sustainable! | UN Agenda 21/2030: https://web.archive.org/web/20201102191916if_/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhRZchmQOLs&;feature=youtu.be
Anna von Reitz and the American States Assemblies: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/action.html
Long but very good description of the banking system changes happening globally: This Week Money & Markets Report August 12, 2021 with Catherine Austin Fitts; John Titus: https://home.solari.com/
See also Larry & Carstens' Excellent Pandemic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYOEvurCVuk&;t=7s
This explains the disappearance of the private banking and everything going public on blockchain, which of course is tied into your government standing - aka Social Credit System: https://home.solari.com/coming-thursday-money-markets-report-august-12-2021/
Bush Sr September 11, 1990: https://jdfor2024.com/?s=bush
Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Jeanette Archer shocking interview exposing a prime minister: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/satanic-ritual-abuse-survivor-jeanette-archer-shocking-interview-exposing-a-prime-minister_fB7rYdtw86ZViWs.html
Exposing SRA @ Freemasons Grand Lodge Covent Garden, London: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/exposing-sra-freemasons-grand-lodge-covent-garden-london_oqezk8mcBGYyqFS.html
CHD interview with actress Sally Kirkland after Moderna vaccine: in my 79 years, I’ve never experienced this level of pain, 17.8.21: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/the-peoples-testaments-polly-tommey-sally-kirkland-moderna-vaccine-constant-pain/
Algonquin Water Song - Native lullaby - sung by Jolie Diane
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/the-covid-19-genocide-of-2020.html
UN Staff Member - 5G Is War on Humanity: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/un-staffer---5g-is-war-on-humanity.html
RACHAEL L. McINTOSH, former Defense sector marketing professional turned author, artist
Rachael McIntosh has published three books of her SECURITY THROUGH ABSURDITY series. Available from Amazon, local bookstores and her website: www.rachaellmcintosh.com.
Rachael stood in 2021 as a politically unaffiliated candidate for Lieutenant Governor. Previously, she had been appointed to the Rhode Island Geoengineering Study Commission where she researched and produced a body of evidence regarding the government’s formerly top secret activity of weather modification. Her work cataloguing and verifying her findings influenced the creation of The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act, which is known internationally as a first-of-its-kind type of legislation.
Websites
Shadow Citizen: https://www.shadowcitizen.online
Books: https://rachaellmcintosh.com/books/
Twitter @EntropyPress
The Rhode Island Geoengineering Act: http://webserver.rilin.state.ri.us/BillText/BillText21/SenateText21/S0572.pdf
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety
Websites
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CONVERSATION
Win against the FCC: Children’s Health Defense - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-wins-case-fcc-safety-guidelines-5g-wireless/
ITU document: 5G Primer:
https://policyforum.att.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/5G-Standards-Whitepaper-March-2020.pdf
Quotes:
• “The federal government should continue to support private, robust networks built on consensus-based global standards driven by the private sector and aggressively remove local barriers to deployment.” p.9
• “Notably, this is not a government-driven process. It is left to the domain of private experts—engineers, scientists, and other builders who can debate problems and solutions…” p.2
Digital Nations is an international forum of leading digital governments:
https://www.leadingdigitalgovs.org/
https://www.leadingdigitalgovs.org/estonia
Hijack of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space & genealogy
of Club of Rome and Worldshift: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/hijack-of-the-5g-space-appeal.html
Deagel depopulation targets (since deleted):
Comprehensive article in French: https://guyboulianne.com/2021/08/18/lorganisme-deagel-qui-prevoit-la-depopulation-mondiale-massive-de-50-a-80-dici-2025-a-supprime-ses-previsions-le-20-avril-2021/
Most secret intelligence agency Deagel forecasts 70% depopulation of US by 2025 - to 100 mil.: https://rumble.com/vko48k-in-2017-most-secret-intelligence-agency-deagel-forecasted-depopulation-of-u.html
Agenda 21 and Modern Monetary Theory:
Knowledge NOT Sustainable! | UN Agenda 21/2030: https://web.archive.org/web/20201102191916if_/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhRZchmQOLs&;feature=youtu.be
Anna von Reitz and the American States Assemblies: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/action.html
Long but very good description of the banking system changes happening globally: This Week Money & Markets Report August 12, 2021 with Catherine Austin Fitts; John Titus: https://home.solari.com/
See also Larry & Carstens' Excellent Pandemic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYOEvurCVuk&;t=7s
This explains the disappearance of the private banking and everything going public on blockchain, which of course is tied into your government standing - aka Social Credit System: https://home.solari.com/coming-thursday-money-markets-report-august-12-2021/
Bush Sr September 11, 1990: https://jdfor2024.com/?s=bush
Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Jeanette Archer shocking interview exposing a prime minister: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/satanic-ritual-abuse-survivor-jeanette-archer-shocking-interview-exposing-a-prime-minister_fB7rYdtw86ZViWs.html
Exposing SRA @ Freemasons Grand Lodge Covent Garden, London: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/exposing-sra-freemasons-grand-lodge-covent-garden-london_oqezk8mcBGYyqFS.html
CHD interview with actress Sally Kirkland after Moderna vaccine: in my 79 years, I’ve never experienced this level of pain, 17.8.21: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/the-peoples-testaments-polly-tommey-sally-kirkland-moderna-vaccine-constant-pain/
Algonquin Water Song - Native lullaby - sung by Jolie Diane
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