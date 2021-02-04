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The Ugly Truth About Hollywood
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430 views • February 04, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3579/the-ugly-truth-about-hollywood
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3579-the-ugly-truth-about-hollywood
I watch Hollywood awards ceremonies where a supposed artist screams out for punching people in the face for political disagreements, and the entire horde of Botoxed brain zombies leaps to their feet in an ungodly and unholy howl of rampant bloodlust approval.
There is a storm coming, it is being summoned by the words of the vicious and ignorant, of the hateful and horrifying – it is a time-storm, it will throw us back through history – and that is if we are lucky. If we are unlucky, it will throw us back through history to prehistory, perhaps even to the history before we were here as a species.
This is the storm.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3579/the-ugly-truth-about-hollywood
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3579-the-ugly-truth-about-hollywood
I watch Hollywood awards ceremonies where a supposed artist screams out for punching people in the face for political disagreements, and the entire horde of Botoxed brain zombies leaps to their feet in an ungodly and unholy howl of rampant bloodlust approval.
There is a storm coming, it is being summoned by the words of the vicious and ignorant, of the hateful and horrifying – it is a time-storm, it will throw us back through history – and that is if we are lucky. If we are unlucky, it will throw us back through history to prehistory, perhaps even to the history before we were here as a species.
This is the storm.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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