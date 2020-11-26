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DO NOT ROLL YOUR WINDOW DOWN IN ANY STATE FOR UNCONSTITUTIONAL COVID-19 CHECKPOINTS; TRAVEL IN ARMED CONVOYS - BE PREPARED FOR COMBAT AT THE UNCONSTITUTIONAL CHECKPOINTS USA, UK, AU, NZ, CA
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254 views • November 26, 2020
COUNT THE ENEMY COMBATANTS 10 BEFORE THE MERGE; MANAGEABLE THREAT; 20 AT THE CHECKPOINT MANAGEABLE THREAT; TRAVEL IN ARMED CONVOYS TO DEAL WITH THE THREAT FROM BEHIND; SIDES; AND AT THE CHECKPOINT. GOVERNMENT BETTER PUT ABRAHAMS TANKS UP BECAUSE PATRIOTS ARE GOING TO START DEALING WITH THESE UNCONSTITUTIONAL CHECKPOINTS WITHOUT TALKING ONCE WE START TO HEAR OF ASSAULT OR NEEDLES AT THESE CHECKPOINTS.
ATTRITION ATTRITION ATTRITION
PATRIOTS DO NOT GET DETAIN OR ARRESTED AT THESE ILLEGAL CHECKPOINTS. IT VIOLATES COMMON LAW AND WHEN NO CRIME HAS BEEN COMMITTED - LETHAL FORCE CAN BE EMPLOYED TO ESCAPE THE ENEMY.
THE GOVERNMENT ( STATE AND FEDERAL ) WITH EVERY CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATION; HAS BECOME THE ENEMY OF THE U.S. CITIZEN.
TRAVEL IN ARMED CONVOYS; HAVE YOUR ACTION PLAN AS TO WHO IS TAKING ON THE REAR GUARD ATTACKERS; WHO IS TAKING ON THE ATTACKERS AT THE FLANKS OF THE CHECKPOINT AND WHO ARE THE THREATS IN THE KILL ZONE OF THE CHECK POINT.
CITATION
REMEMBER; WE ARE IN CIVIL WAR NOW AND THE GOVERNMENT ARE LOOKING FOR SHEEP. IF YOU ARE FORCED TO TAKE DOWN THE CHECKPOINT AND GOVERNMENT ATTACKERS; NO PRISONERS; YOU DO NOT WANT THIS THREAT TO RETURN TO THE BATTLEFIELD. MAKE GOVERNMENT THINK; THE 2nd AMENDMENT IS IN THE CONSTITUTION JUST FOR GOVERNMENTS THAT THESE STATES HAVE BECOME.
AND WHEN YOU KILL YOUR WAY OUT OF THE CHECKPOINT - DO NOT DO WHAT KYLE RITTENHOUSE DID. DO NOT TURN YOURSELF INTO THE ENEMY.
THE GOVERNMENT ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS OR YOUR DEFENDERS; THE GOVERNMENT; WARPSPEED; GENERAL PERNA; DNA ALTERING VACCINES ARE THE ENEMY. WARPSPEED IS A LETHAL THREAT. DEFEND AGAINST LETHAL THREATS BY KILLING THE THREAT.
HonorYourOath Civil Rights Investigations
88K subscribers
FDOT Furthers the Implementation of Executive Order 20-86 at Florida/Georgia
Line on I-95
~ Interstate commerce not impacted ~
March 29, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With the primary goal of keeping Floridians safe and to further the implementation of Executive Order 20-86 issued on March 27, 2020, by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the Florida Department of Health (DOH) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), is implementing an additional checkpoint for motorists entering Florida from Georgia on I-95. No checkpoints within the state impede commerce or the timely delivery of products across Florida.
Effective immediately, motorists who are traveling from areas with substantial community spread including Louisiana, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, will be required to isolate for a period of 14 days upon entry to Florida or for the duration of their visit, whichever is shorter, and should be prepared for additional monitoring by DOH to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Executive Order 20-86 does not apply to persons performing military, emergency, health or infrastructure response, or persons involved in any commercial activity, including individuals that live in Georgia and commute to work in Florida.
Upon entry in Florida, each arriving traveler or responsible family member (if traveling as a family) will be required to complete a traveler form. The form requires key information, including each traveler’s contact information and trip details. Failure to complete the form and failure to follow any isolation or quarantine order from DOH are a violation of Florida law.
Additionally, travelers will be provided with a traveler card, which has contact information and guidance in the event the traveler exhibits symptoms while in isolation that are attributed to COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
To assist with the implementation and enforcement of the Executive Order, FHP will staff the checkpoint at I-95 at the Georgia/Florida line 24 hours a day with more than a dozen troopers in 12-hour shifts.
FDOT’s top priority is safety; therefore, motorists who are approaching a checkpoint should be prepared to reduce their speed. Motorists should expect to be directed by law enforcement to enter the weigh station. Depending upon the motorist’s origin, they will be directed to either proceed back to the Interstate or to pull aside for further screening.
Commercial motor vehicles should proceed in the left lane and may bypass the checkpoint to ensure timely delivery of products across the state.
As part of the implementation, the I-95 southbound ramp to U.S. 17 will be closed. Motorists seeking to access U.S. 17 will be detoured to S.R. 200 in Yulee, Florida. For additional real-time traffic information, please refer to https://fl511.com/.
Stay cool, Be polite, Assert Your Rights, and Always Film The Police. Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. writing from jail had this to say: “We who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension. We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive.
ATTRITION ATTRITION ATTRITION
PATRIOTS DO NOT GET DETAIN OR ARRESTED AT THESE ILLEGAL CHECKPOINTS. IT VIOLATES COMMON LAW AND WHEN NO CRIME HAS BEEN COMMITTED - LETHAL FORCE CAN BE EMPLOYED TO ESCAPE THE ENEMY.
THE GOVERNMENT ( STATE AND FEDERAL ) WITH EVERY CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATION; HAS BECOME THE ENEMY OF THE U.S. CITIZEN.
TRAVEL IN ARMED CONVOYS; HAVE YOUR ACTION PLAN AS TO WHO IS TAKING ON THE REAR GUARD ATTACKERS; WHO IS TAKING ON THE ATTACKERS AT THE FLANKS OF THE CHECKPOINT AND WHO ARE THE THREATS IN THE KILL ZONE OF THE CHECK POINT.
CITATION
REMEMBER; WE ARE IN CIVIL WAR NOW AND THE GOVERNMENT ARE LOOKING FOR SHEEP. IF YOU ARE FORCED TO TAKE DOWN THE CHECKPOINT AND GOVERNMENT ATTACKERS; NO PRISONERS; YOU DO NOT WANT THIS THREAT TO RETURN TO THE BATTLEFIELD. MAKE GOVERNMENT THINK; THE 2nd AMENDMENT IS IN THE CONSTITUTION JUST FOR GOVERNMENTS THAT THESE STATES HAVE BECOME.
AND WHEN YOU KILL YOUR WAY OUT OF THE CHECKPOINT - DO NOT DO WHAT KYLE RITTENHOUSE DID. DO NOT TURN YOURSELF INTO THE ENEMY.
THE GOVERNMENT ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS OR YOUR DEFENDERS; THE GOVERNMENT; WARPSPEED; GENERAL PERNA; DNA ALTERING VACCINES ARE THE ENEMY. WARPSPEED IS A LETHAL THREAT. DEFEND AGAINST LETHAL THREATS BY KILLING THE THREAT.
HonorYourOath Civil Rights Investigations
88K subscribers
FDOT Furthers the Implementation of Executive Order 20-86 at Florida/Georgia
Line on I-95
~ Interstate commerce not impacted ~
March 29, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With the primary goal of keeping Floridians safe and to further the implementation of Executive Order 20-86 issued on March 27, 2020, by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the Florida Department of Health (DOH) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), is implementing an additional checkpoint for motorists entering Florida from Georgia on I-95. No checkpoints within the state impede commerce or the timely delivery of products across Florida.
Effective immediately, motorists who are traveling from areas with substantial community spread including Louisiana, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, will be required to isolate for a period of 14 days upon entry to Florida or for the duration of their visit, whichever is shorter, and should be prepared for additional monitoring by DOH to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Executive Order 20-86 does not apply to persons performing military, emergency, health or infrastructure response, or persons involved in any commercial activity, including individuals that live in Georgia and commute to work in Florida.
Upon entry in Florida, each arriving traveler or responsible family member (if traveling as a family) will be required to complete a traveler form. The form requires key information, including each traveler’s contact information and trip details. Failure to complete the form and failure to follow any isolation or quarantine order from DOH are a violation of Florida law.
Additionally, travelers will be provided with a traveler card, which has contact information and guidance in the event the traveler exhibits symptoms while in isolation that are attributed to COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
To assist with the implementation and enforcement of the Executive Order, FHP will staff the checkpoint at I-95 at the Georgia/Florida line 24 hours a day with more than a dozen troopers in 12-hour shifts.
FDOT’s top priority is safety; therefore, motorists who are approaching a checkpoint should be prepared to reduce their speed. Motorists should expect to be directed by law enforcement to enter the weigh station. Depending upon the motorist’s origin, they will be directed to either proceed back to the Interstate or to pull aside for further screening.
Commercial motor vehicles should proceed in the left lane and may bypass the checkpoint to ensure timely delivery of products across the state.
As part of the implementation, the I-95 southbound ramp to U.S. 17 will be closed. Motorists seeking to access U.S. 17 will be detoured to S.R. 200 in Yulee, Florida. For additional real-time traffic information, please refer to https://fl511.com/.
Stay cool, Be polite, Assert Your Rights, and Always Film The Police. Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. writing from jail had this to say: “We who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension. We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive.
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