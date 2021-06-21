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Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed: We The People Rest Our Case - June 20, 2021
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20 views • June 21, 2021
Focus on We The People’s Case against the government.
First, news of the week
CNN Bringing back the Zoom masturbator Jeffery Toobin, laughable, but the serious part from a legal perspective is if anyone masturbated on a public street they would be arrested, let alone on the airwaves with an outreach to possibly millions of people.
Facebook, Twitter, and Google and Monopoly of Social Media Giants. Dr Shiva may have a historic case in the making!
Back The Blue: Police in Portland Oregon have united, against the War on Police.
JB agrees on a 15% tax on all corporations to feed the New Global Order, and set up an International Tax Agency for the Revenue!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANRs4DojOek
Sky News Australia: Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab
Rand Paul Clip from Fox and Friends
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tas91MvcZvU
A Chinese Defector's Identity Has Been Confirmed, Top Counterintelligence Official: the Chinese defector who has been working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for a few months and what his position within the Chinese military and government was. Vice minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei
Facts to support our case against the government:
On election Fraud
John Solomon from Just The News
Georgia investigator’s notes reveal ‘massive’ election integrity problems in Atlanta.
The full Georgia Memo: State Election Board Report – November 13, 2020 Unabridged Notes Detailing Everything Witnessed Nov 2-Nov 7, 2020
If the elections are declared invalid all the bills proposed in congress will not be able to be passed. It is so much more than being about Trump, it is about the future of our country.
First point in our case is about Our Children and critical race theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pET0JPW6bo
Florida mom rips critical race theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=majpF3NQ3mU
Marxist policies forced on our military. A Racist Military?
Tucker Carlson :05 to 6:04
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBw9b4bbt-k
June 10, 2021 Senator Tom Cotton (1:06 – 1:13 into the hearing
PENTAGON EXTREMIST AND DIVERSITY TRAINING.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?512340-1/defense-department-fiscal-year-2022-budget-request&;live=
https://www.c-span.org/video/?512340-1/defense-department-fiscal-year-2022-budget-request&;live=
RepTom Massie spoke on the vaccination issue and the military.
Massie bill took shots/ Placebo/ Division
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-KNlzFlsGg
Revolver News story this week, more than 2,000 criminal charges have been filed against 411 suspects. Strangely, some of the key people participating on January 6th have not been charged.
More than 20 unindicted co-conspirators mentioned in the Oath Keeper indictments, 'all playing roles in the conspiracy who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities.
Merrick Garland identified white supremacist groups as the biggest domestic terror threat currently confronting the United States, he ADMITTED, the FBI had a long history of tracking and infiltrating them.
from Jan 6th Jon Miller on Twitter
https://twitter.com/MillerStream/status/1405612420287004673
Violation of Rights
Gov Abbott of Texas will finish the Border Wall.
DHS Issues a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin
Release Date: May 14, 2021 The memo is a formula for a dictatorship!
Second, Our Founders in their ultimate wisdom, also under the power of U.S. Law as written as the Inalienable Rights of The U.S. Bill of Rights gave us the Second Amendment.
2A provides not only the means, but an obligation and duty the responsibility of every American to Protect and Defend the U.S. Constitution as Citizen Soldiers.
“A well-regulated Militia,” is not the US Military or the National Guard which is a part of the U.S. Military. Our Founding Fathers had just lived through the tyranny of their once nation’s military, and were untrusting of any Nationalized Standing Army.
The “well-regulated Militia” is the Citizen Soldier. In contrast, the responsibility of the Military is to defend the nation from the invasion of foreign powers.
U.S. Law continues, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” Our Founders fully intended that the Citizen Soldier possess the same standard of weaponry as the Standing Military put in place for the National Defense from foreign invaders.
“Shall Not Be Infringed,” is the most specific term utilized in US Law.
Unfortunately in our founder’s ultimate wisdom, their concerns about the future have arrived Today.
We The People are Resting Our Case on the fact of Preserving Our U.S. Government in accordance to Our Founders Vision, which We Demand Be Immediately Instituted as a government by, and for the people.
First, news of the week
CNN Bringing back the Zoom masturbator Jeffery Toobin, laughable, but the serious part from a legal perspective is if anyone masturbated on a public street they would be arrested, let alone on the airwaves with an outreach to possibly millions of people.
Facebook, Twitter, and Google and Monopoly of Social Media Giants. Dr Shiva may have a historic case in the making!
Back The Blue: Police in Portland Oregon have united, against the War on Police.
JB agrees on a 15% tax on all corporations to feed the New Global Order, and set up an International Tax Agency for the Revenue!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANRs4DojOek
Sky News Australia: Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab
Rand Paul Clip from Fox and Friends
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tas91MvcZvU
A Chinese Defector's Identity Has Been Confirmed, Top Counterintelligence Official: the Chinese defector who has been working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for a few months and what his position within the Chinese military and government was. Vice minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei
Facts to support our case against the government:
On election Fraud
John Solomon from Just The News
Georgia investigator’s notes reveal ‘massive’ election integrity problems in Atlanta.
The full Georgia Memo: State Election Board Report – November 13, 2020 Unabridged Notes Detailing Everything Witnessed Nov 2-Nov 7, 2020
If the elections are declared invalid all the bills proposed in congress will not be able to be passed. It is so much more than being about Trump, it is about the future of our country.
First point in our case is about Our Children and critical race theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pET0JPW6bo
Florida mom rips critical race theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=majpF3NQ3mU
Marxist policies forced on our military. A Racist Military?
Tucker Carlson :05 to 6:04
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBw9b4bbt-k
June 10, 2021 Senator Tom Cotton (1:06 – 1:13 into the hearing
PENTAGON EXTREMIST AND DIVERSITY TRAINING.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?512340-1/defense-department-fiscal-year-2022-budget-request&;live=
https://www.c-span.org/video/?512340-1/defense-department-fiscal-year-2022-budget-request&;live=
RepTom Massie spoke on the vaccination issue and the military.
Massie bill took shots/ Placebo/ Division
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-KNlzFlsGg
Revolver News story this week, more than 2,000 criminal charges have been filed against 411 suspects. Strangely, some of the key people participating on January 6th have not been charged.
More than 20 unindicted co-conspirators mentioned in the Oath Keeper indictments, 'all playing roles in the conspiracy who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities.
Merrick Garland identified white supremacist groups as the biggest domestic terror threat currently confronting the United States, he ADMITTED, the FBI had a long history of tracking and infiltrating them.
from Jan 6th Jon Miller on Twitter
https://twitter.com/MillerStream/status/1405612420287004673
Violation of Rights
Gov Abbott of Texas will finish the Border Wall.
DHS Issues a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin
Release Date: May 14, 2021 The memo is a formula for a dictatorship!
Second, Our Founders in their ultimate wisdom, also under the power of U.S. Law as written as the Inalienable Rights of The U.S. Bill of Rights gave us the Second Amendment.
2A provides not only the means, but an obligation and duty the responsibility of every American to Protect and Defend the U.S. Constitution as Citizen Soldiers.
“A well-regulated Militia,” is not the US Military or the National Guard which is a part of the U.S. Military. Our Founding Fathers had just lived through the tyranny of their once nation’s military, and were untrusting of any Nationalized Standing Army.
The “well-regulated Militia” is the Citizen Soldier. In contrast, the responsibility of the Military is to defend the nation from the invasion of foreign powers.
U.S. Law continues, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” Our Founders fully intended that the Citizen Soldier possess the same standard of weaponry as the Standing Military put in place for the National Defense from foreign invaders.
“Shall Not Be Infringed,” is the most specific term utilized in US Law.
Unfortunately in our founder’s ultimate wisdom, their concerns about the future have arrived Today.
We The People are Resting Our Case on the fact of Preserving Our U.S. Government in accordance to Our Founders Vision, which We Demand Be Immediately Instituted as a government by, and for the people.
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