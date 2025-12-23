BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IT HAPPENED AGAIN 🤬🤬🤬 SIVAADY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
77 views • 1 day ago

👇👇BRAND NEW SECOND CHANNEL LINK👇👇


   / @sivaadyunleashed


A crazy disturbing situation just took place in Seattle, Washington and you might not be surprised once you see it.



FOLLOW ME👇👇


👉 Channel (Main) Sivaady — / sivaadychannel

👉 Instagram — / sivaady

👉 Twitter — / therealsiv. .


THANK YOU FOR WATCHING


Have a wonderful day or night wherever you may be and remember to laugh more🤣


Sivaady


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWY3u4NEMBw


Why did the media go completely silent when a white woman was the victim of a racist attack?


Jeanette Markan was not a political operative or a headline seeker, she was a regular American who suffered a brutal, racially motivated attack by a black homeless man, and suddenly the cameras looked away. No wall to wall coverage, no hashtags, no panels demanding justice. Just silence, like her story didn’t fit the approved narrative.


This is the uncomfortable truth the media refuses to face. When violence goes the wrong direction for their ideology, they bury it. When the victim is a white woman and the facts disrupt the storyline, accountability disappears.


Conservatives and real Americans see this pattern clearly. Some victims are amplified, others are erased, all based on race and politics. That is not justice, that is propaganda, and it is tearing apart the trust that holds America together.


We believe in truth, not selective outrage. We believe every victim matters, regardless of skin color, and every crime deserves honesty, not excuses. Faith, fairness, and equal justice are traditional American values, even when they make the left uncomfortable.


Share this if you believe Jeanette Markan deserved the truth, deserved coverage, and deserved justice. 🇺🇸💯


https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=122198008826364554&set=a.122104585358364554&type=3

Keywords
seattleepic faildemocrat policiesfale peajenette marken
