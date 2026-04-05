BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trafficked to the White House, Cathy O'Brien Exposes 30 Years of CIA MK Ultra | SURVIVOR STORIES EP2
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
778 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • Yesterday

"The more you know, the more you see that we've got the victory." In this episode of Survivor Stories, I sit down with Cathy O'Brien, the most well-known survivor of the CIA's MKUltra mind control program and author of Trance Formation of America. Sold into the program as a child by her own father, with Gerald Ford brokering the deal, Cathy spent three decades trafficked, programmed, and used as a covert asset at the White House and Pentagon level. She has named presidents, senators, and senior intelligence officials publicly for over 35 years. Not one has ever sued her. Her 1995 congressional testimony wasn't dismissed. It was placed under national security. In this conversation, she connects dots that most people are only beginning to see. What she believes is coming next is worth paying attention to. ⚠️ Content warning: This episode contains detailed discussion of childhood trauma, ritual abuse, sexual abuse, human trafficking, and government-sanctioned mind control. It is intended for adults only. Do not show this to children. If you are a survivor of trauma-based programming, please exercise caution, this content may be triggering. Leave your reaction in the comments. I read them all. Visit Cathy’s website: https://trance-formation.com/ Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

China and Pakistan propose ceasefire plan for Iran, push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Belle Carter
U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

U.S. secures strategic cobalt mine in Congo amid fierce competition with China

Kevin Hughes
Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Iran Expands Cyber Campaign Against U.S. and Israel With Multi-Tiered Digital Attacks

Garrison Vance
The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

The state-led solution: with Congress gridlocked, governors act to fortify voter rolls

Willow Tohi
Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Trump ramps up steel tariffs to 50%, prioritizing national security and domestic industry revival

Kevin Hughes
U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

U.S. destroys tallest bridge, warns of more strikes as Iran threatens retaliation

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy