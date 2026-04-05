Trafficked to the White House, Cathy O'Brien Exposes 30 Years of CIA MK Ultra | SURVIVOR STORIES EP2

"The more you know, the more you see that we've got the victory." In this episode of Survivor Stories, I sit down with Cathy O'Brien, the most well-known survivor of the CIA's MKUltra mind control program and author of Trance Formation of America. Sold into the program as a child by her own father, with Gerald Ford brokering the deal, Cathy spent three decades trafficked, programmed, and used as a covert asset at the White House and Pentagon level. She has named presidents, senators, and senior intelligence officials publicly for over 35 years. Not one has ever sued her. Her 1995 congressional testimony wasn't dismissed. It was placed under national security. In this conversation, she connects dots that most people are only beginning to see. What she believes is coming next is worth paying attention to. ⚠️ Content warning: This episode contains detailed discussion of childhood trauma, ritual abuse, sexual abuse, human trafficking, and government-sanctioned mind control. It is intended for adults only. Do not show this to children. If you are a survivor of trauma-based programming, please exercise caution, this content may be triggering. Leave your reaction in the comments. I read them all. Visit Cathy’s website: https://trance-formation.com/ Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/