Signs of the end times: satan is changing society

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Sipalay City, the Philippines on Friday, January 31, 2020. Credits to the Holy Spirit for moving me to narrate this video.



In these last days of earth’s history, we’re living in an age where absolutely anything goes.



Satan is constantly attacking the roles of men and women, which leads to confusion. As a result, some boys and adult men are becoming effeminate while women are getting radicalized by man-hating feminism with this silly Me Too movement which creates increased division between men and women. As a result, more men are afraid of taking the lead of meeting a woman for fear of being accused of sexual harassment and being imprisoned.



In recent years, transgenderism and gender identity have exploded. We see also see satan’s human agents advocating the transformation of gender roles and attire for boys and girls. Further, schoolchildren are sexualized by showing pre-teen children how to utilize condoms so as to entice their curiosity to engage in illicit, pre-marital sexual activity. Homosexuality is being taught to kindergarten schoolchildren so as to pervert their young minds with this sexual perversion.



We are truly living in the days of Noah and Lot! As a follower of Christ, I encourage Christian parents to take your children out of government schools and the filth that is being taught which goes contrary to God’s holy written word, and to educate your children yourselves based on godly, biblical principles. In these end times, let your children have the mind of Christ, as per Philippians 2:5, rather than having their young, influential minds being perverted by satan and his cohorts.



Abide in the truth and not in satan’s lies and perversions. Don’t ever compromise your Christian walk with Christ by allowing yourself and your children to be indoctrinated by satan and his demonic ways that lead to hell and death. Don’t ever, ever give space to compromise and the deceptive narrative of “love and tolerance” which is nothing than an open door to embracing the lusts of the flesh, sexual perversions and sin.



Satan wants to take the place of God in the hearts of the people in this world and he will not let go of you until he has a firm grasp of your mind and heart through his snares and temptations for you to embrace his ways based on the lust of the flesh which lead to death including transgenderism, homosexuality, pedophilia, fornication, adultery and drunkenness either through alcohol, illegal drugs or medicine.



Satan wants you dead. Satan’s ways, which lead directly to the pits of hell and death, are embraced by those who despise the Christian God of the universe but if you follow the Way, who is Jesus Christ or Yeshua, please remember His words in Matthew 7;14, strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.



Don’t be fooled by twit satan’s temptations and perversions, which are the works of the lust of the flesh. Don’t be fooled by his ways of transforming society based on the flesh, power, greed and lust since his days are numbered and he knows it. Those who abide in the flesh and the lust thereof, will not make it home to heaven as per 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 and 1 John 2:15-16. Moved by the Holy Spirit of Truth, the apostle John writes in 1 John 2:17, And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever.



Purify your minds and hearts. Be transformed by the renewing of your minds through the Holy Spirit and you’ll be born from above or born again...and you’ll be aligned with Jesus Christ’s character and righteousness. Abide in the Way that leads to heaven and eternal life and that Way is the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. Follow Jesus Christ or Yeshua, Who is the Author of eternal life and through faith in Him, let go of all forms of worldliness, temptations and sin and follow Christ who has the words of eternal life because He is eternal life.



May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God be with you in these end times.