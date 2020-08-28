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Black Lives Matter Hijacked our Schools
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7 views • August 28, 2020
Please share this with other Parents. The curriculum in schools has been tampered with to influence the minds of our children. A parents worst nightmare. A must view so that we can make change to our childrens education and future before it's to late.
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