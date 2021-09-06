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US Congressman Paul Gosar Boat Parade Guest Candidate for Governor Kari Lake
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11 views • September 06, 2021
Guest Candidate 4Governor Kari Lake, to US Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar (Boat parade in Gosar's honor) Guest Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward
MAAP Media Coverage at Lake Havasu Republicans Boat Parade for Lake and Gosar.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copy rights 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAPMEDIA
MAAPREAL
MAAP BROADCASTING
MAAP Media Coverage at Lake Havasu Republicans Boat Parade for Lake and Gosar.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copy rights 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAPMEDIA
MAAPREAL
MAAP BROADCASTING
Keywords
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