Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHY OFF GRID IS SOO IMPORTANT: Live In A Synthetic World or The Organic Reality!
60 views
channel image
The Off Grid Lifestyle
Published Yesterday |

Powerful live discussion with Serge Da Rosa and Cory Gray will be sharing their views on the divergence happening all over the world. As smart cities and AI emerge, there is also a rapid increasing move into the "Organic" or "Off Grid."


You can follow our live on Rumble Monday's at 7pm CST @  https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable


These things are so important for us all to understand. If we don't make a conscious choice for the future we want then someone else will do if for you. Grab the family, I can already tell this is going to be an excellent show!

Get on the list and check out my book "Born Again As Kings!" @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Check out the new site and save it: https://theoffgridlifestyle.com


Keywords
gmosheepgardeningfarminggoatssolaroffgridanimalsoff griddogsfruitoff-gridseedsyntheticcory graysaving seed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket