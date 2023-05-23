WHY OFF GRID IS SOO IMPORTANT: Live In A Synthetic World or The Organic Reality!

Powerful live discussion with Serge Da Rosa and Cory Gray will be sharing their views on the divergence happening all over the world. As smart cities and AI emerge, there is also a rapid increasing move into the "Organic" or "Off Grid."





You can follow our live on Rumble Monday's at 7pm CST @ https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable





These things are so important for us all to understand. If we don't make a conscious choice for the future we want then someone else will do if for you. Grab the family, I can already tell this is going to be an excellent show!

Get on the list and check out my book "Born Again As Kings!" @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Check out the new site and save it: https://theoffgridlifestyle.com



