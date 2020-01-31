SPACE NAZIS: A Downfall Parody | Episode 1

"I may have gone too far in a few places." -Jorge Lucas



So this is meant to be a "fiction based on fact" series that outlines what really happened with Nazi remnants at the end of WWII. The basic narrative around the Nazi's secret space program and South American/Antarctic/Moon/other activities is, as far as I can tell, historically accurate; however due to the constraints inherent in making Downfall parodies many details (like all the Nazis having body doubles that stood trial at Nuremburg instead of the actual war criminals) are probably not accurate.



Also, please don't take the part about the Jews not being gassed as historical fact: it's just a parody and I'm not trying to deny the holocaust in any way with this. Holocaust denialists and neo-Nazis go elsewhere.



And finally, please forgive the graphics errors/inconsistencies and occasional black bars that obscure faces and things. I'm still learning Sony Vegas.