NATO Has Never Been More United Than It Is Today, Says US President Joe Biden

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03/25/2022 Joe Biden: Putin was banking on NATO being split… it was clear to me that he didn’t think we could sustain this cohesion. NATO has never, never been more united than it is today. Putin is getting exactly the opposite of what he intended to have as a consequence of going into Ukraine.