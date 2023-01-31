The Big Banks and the IMF Plan on Stealing Your Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Telegram: PĂMÎNTUL PLAT, laborator genetic experimental, scopul final fiind controlul sufletului uman creator (FLAT EARTH, experimental genetic laboratory, the ultimate goal being the control of the creative human soul) | They will bail-in all your money. Withdraw your deposits from the banks.