Media Pushes Climate Hysteria, Trump’s Popularity Unmoved By Arrest Talk
The New American
Published 18 hours ago |

Major media found another reason to peddle climate hysteria thanks to the recent release of a United Nations report urging “swift” and “drastic action; a recent poll suggests Donald Trump's popularity is still high despite talk of possible arrest; and Bill Gates is backing a global “health” corps for the next pandemic, and funding belch-catching face masks for cows.

Keywords
trumpclimatethe new americanpaul dragutruth behind the news

