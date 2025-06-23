BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
QUESTIONS FOR JON MINADEO [HANDSOME TRUTH] IN REGARDS TO THE PASSING OF HB 269 [GDL IS AN IDEA❗]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
40 views • 13 hours ago

VfB IS A CHARTER MEMBER OF THE GDL [it states as such in the bio - been at this since 1998] ✅


Jon Minadeo aka Handsome Truth, along with Ned Flanders [obvious pseudonym] created the website GoyimTV back in 2018:


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goyim_Defense_League


There were suspicions from many that the site was a honeypot...and now some of those suppositions are bearing fruit


You've all seen the videos posted to this channel; regardless, these accusations cannot be ignored or waved off


HOW WAS IT POSSIBLE THAT ON THE DAY THAT YOU WERE ARRESTED, YOU WERE NOT 'THROWING FLYERS'...AND WHY EXACTLY WOULD THAT EVER MATTER?


IS THERE ANY TRUTH TO THE RUMOUR THAT YOU WERE PAID BY AN ASSOCIATE OF RANDY FINE TO PLAY THE CARTOON NOT-SEES IN ORDER TO GET HB 269 PASSED?


DO YOU BEAR ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR STIFLING FREE SPEECH IN FLORIDA?


WHY DID YOU ATTEMPT TO DROP FLYERS IN OZARKIA?!? AREN'T THOSE PEOPLE ALREADY AWARE OF THE ISSUE?!?


AND LASTLY [FOR NOW], IS IT TRUE THAT YOU HAVE BEEN SHOPPING AROUND FRAUDULENT DNA TESTS TO LARP AS A WHITE NATIONALIST, ONLY TO PULL A WEIRD PIVOT AND NOW COME OUT AS ANTI-CHRISTIAN?!?


Perhaps some of you out there have question also - feel free to drop them below


Neo-Nazi found guilty after distributing antisemitic material in West Palm Beach


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0FaUaZNt70


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9y9010 [thanks to https://www.yahoo.com/news/palm-beach-police-cite-4-204508424.html 🖲]

Keywords
gdlhandsome truthhb 269multi pronged offensivejon minadeoanit-christian grift
