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Governments Plan To Reintroduce Lockdowns And Rationing By 2024
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540 views • March 14, 2022
Mike Adams joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to break down how the U.S. government will react to food shortages as the global economy crashes in the wake of war between Russian and Ukraine.
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