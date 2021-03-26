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Spacebusters: Comets Cataclysms Coincidence? Part 6a 'The Modern Grand Solar Minimum' [23.09.2019]
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127 views • March 26, 2021
Remember the history. Are things connected? Follow the money.
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order-Tartarian-Mudflood-Giants-etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
In part one of the two part finale of our comets series, we dive into the Modern Grand Solar Minimum, what to expect, why we aren't being told, why and how we need to prepare.
Special thanks to Max Igan for several mentions of this series on his recent radio shows, for more information you can search his website at www.thecrowhouse.com
and his youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh as well as a few broacasts on this topic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUp4yjSR9fE&;t=1128s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R34anz2sMuM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFJFAgq4kLw&;t=1970s
NB! -> Video's unavailable
This video's is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated."
Also thanks to David Dubyn from ADAPT 2030, for information on watching, preparing for and thriving in the MGSM, check out his channel at: https://www.youtube.com/user/MyanmarLiving
and check out Ice Age Farmer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Also thanks to Dr John L Casey, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjGPxZUm52A
[The YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.]
Special thanks to the amazing David Dees for the prolific artwork
follow the current weather anomalies and crop failures on www.electroverse.net
For a detailed look into the various isotope study charts in this video, go here:
http://co2coalition.org/2017/04/10/a-swelling-volume-of-scientific-papers-now-forecasting-global-cooling-in-the-coming-decades/
For information on the Mud floods, orphan trains, foundlings and other hidden history, try John Levi, Static in the Attic, Philip Druzhinin, Martin Liedtke, ConspiracyRus, UAP.
Music by Rachmananov, fair use notice
Stay tuned for the special part 6b finale of the series: The son of man.
13,262 views • Sep 23, 2019
https://youtu.be/ru5fdfovkGI
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order-Tartarian-Mudflood-Giants-etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
In part one of the two part finale of our comets series, we dive into the Modern Grand Solar Minimum, what to expect, why we aren't being told, why and how we need to prepare.
Special thanks to Max Igan for several mentions of this series on his recent radio shows, for more information you can search his website at www.thecrowhouse.com
and his youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrowh as well as a few broacasts on this topic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUp4yjSR9fE&;t=1128s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R34anz2sMuM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFJFAgq4kLw&;t=1970s
NB! -> Video's unavailable
This video's is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated."
Also thanks to David Dubyn from ADAPT 2030, for information on watching, preparing for and thriving in the MGSM, check out his channel at: https://www.youtube.com/user/MyanmarLiving
and check out Ice Age Farmer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Also thanks to Dr John L Casey, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjGPxZUm52A
[The YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.]
Special thanks to the amazing David Dees for the prolific artwork
follow the current weather anomalies and crop failures on www.electroverse.net
For a detailed look into the various isotope study charts in this video, go here:
http://co2coalition.org/2017/04/10/a-swelling-volume-of-scientific-papers-now-forecasting-global-cooling-in-the-coming-decades/
For information on the Mud floods, orphan trains, foundlings and other hidden history, try John Levi, Static in the Attic, Philip Druzhinin, Martin Liedtke, ConspiracyRus, UAP.
Music by Rachmananov, fair use notice
Stay tuned for the special part 6b finale of the series: The son of man.
13,262 views • Sep 23, 2019
https://youtu.be/ru5fdfovkGI
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
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