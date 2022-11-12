'"Little Anthill" - the Former AFU Stronghold in Donetsk Airport, an Airport that had Served as the Frontline for So Long. - 111222

Little Anthill - the former AFU stronghold in Donetsk Airport, an airport that had served as the frontline for so long.





It is here that the valiant fighters of Sparta, led first by Motorolla, then Vokha, and now his father Kalyma defended their city of Donetsk.





Now the Ukranian position lays in ruins, a graveyard of the Nazis that tried to subjugate our people. And the Sparta Battalion can now advance, push the enemy away from their land, and put an end to the suffering inflicted on Donetsk.





Our cause is just! Victory will be ours!