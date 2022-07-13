Sri Lankans Have Stormed and Taken Over the Prime Minister’s Office, the Army Has Stood Down

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka on a military jet, amid mass protests over the island's economic crisis.



The country's air force confirmed the 73-year-old flew to the Maldives with his wife and two security officials.





In his absence, he has appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president.





Mr. Rajapaksa's departure ends a family dynasty that has dominated Sri Lanka's politics for the past two decades.



The president had been in hiding after crowds stormed his residence on Saturday and had pledged to resign on Wednesday 13 July.

Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!

Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com

Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts

Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/

Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth

Friendevu: https://friendevu.com/groups/InSearchOfTruth

Telegran: https://t.me/RealInSearchofTruth

Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:

https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd

Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/

Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself

http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e

Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)

Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin

https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link

Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:

https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V

Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:

https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w

Donations:

paypal.me/maddengd

CashApp: $maddengd

Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6

BTC: bc1q5nf8a5ltpqdy0dcjqaweyqjqj3dp6sdltugu88

ETH: 0x64EDb248B1b9317123706Ab4AAc90d8356498268

ADA: addr1v8nk5jhq9lztj8kegwzuxj3r0msewy8qe9wtz6r3ky3whystczu6e

DOT: 16J87Hh5tUaRtsy64BPAS7sSDuBsPh9G26v3TCk5ARn1Q21y

XRP: rH8SMpGCxCwoio76HPE12hsNchQt6V8uFD

XRP Tag: 3587675116

PayID: maddengd.crypto

PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com