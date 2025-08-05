BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Ends CPB - Govt Media CBC - Truckers Fired - Jasmine Crockett
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
30 views • 20 hours ago

Corporation for Public Broadcasting Says It’s Shutting Down After Trump-Led Cancellation of Federal Funding


The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced that it’s shutting down after nearly six decades.


The move to wind down by CPB — which has provided funding to PBS and NPR — comes after President Trump led a successful effort to kill federal funding for public media. In mid-July, Congress approved Trump’s rescission package, which cut $1.1 billion in funding for CPB over the next two years that had previously been approved.


https://ca.news.yahoo.com/corporation-public-broadcasting-says-shutting-171547984.html



The U.S. corporation responsible for PBS and NPR will shut down after being defunded by Congress


The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a cornerstone of American culture for three generations, announced Friday it would begin taking steps toward its own closure after being defunded by Congress.


This announcement marks the end of a nearly six-decade era in which it fuelled the production of renowned educational programming, cultural content and even emergency alerts.


https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/article/corporation-for-public-broadcasting-to-shut-down-after-being-defunded-by-congress-targeted-by-trump/



CBC offended to learn it is funded by the government


That the CBC would fit into the 'government-funded media' category is self-evident given that around ⅔ of its budget is pilfered directly from taxpayers’ pockets


https://nationalpost.com/opinion/cbc-offended-to-learn-it-is-funded-by-the-government

Liberals want to nearly double CBC funding, as an investment in 'national security'


Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge argued that Canadians need a remedy to combat the misinformation on social media


Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge presented her plan for “The Future of CBC/Radio-Canada” on Thursday, an apparent response to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s plan to “defund the CBC.”


https://nationalpost.com/news/liberals-propose-double-cbc-funding



English Proficiency Rule Now in Effect for all U.S. Truck Drivers


CVSA Implements New Enforcement Rule on English Proficiency


A new rule is now being enforced for commercial truck drivers in the U.S. Starting June 25, 2025, drivers who do not meet the federal English proficiency requirement may be placed out of service during inspections.


https://truckdrivernews.com/english-proficiency-rule-now-in-effect-for-all-u-s-truckers/



Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes on Ugly Racist Rant About 'White Tears,' Gets Zero Pushback from CNN Anchor


https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/rep-jasmine-crockett-goes-on-ugly-racist-rant-about-white-tears-gets-zero-pushback-from-cnn-anchor/ar-AA1yq7m0



Jasmine Crockett Rips ‘Piece of S**t’ Trump in Scathing Attack


https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/jasmine-crockett-rips-piece-t-164123450.html

