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Assailants of Haiti's president "identified" themselves to be agents with the US: "DEA operation"
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400 views • July 12, 2021
The Assassins of Haiti’s president and his wife “identified” themselves as agents with the United States, saying in a video that has surfaced of the Haitian President Jovenel Moise's murder.
Find more on this story here -->https://insiderpaper.com/video-of-haiti-president-assassination/
Find more on this story here -->https://insiderpaper.com/video-of-haiti-president-assassination/
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