Frank Gaffney on 400 Million in CCP Hard Lockdown

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05/21/2022 Frank Gaffney on 400 million people in CCP hard lockdown: It’s partly about Xi demonstrating his ability to exercise control, but it’s also part and parcel of the unrestricted war against the US. War Room, 21st May, 2022.