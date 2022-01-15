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Congress Abets Global Tyranny
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112 views • January 15, 2022
In real time the human race and its modern civilization are being setup for premeditated extinction and collapse. Yet the bureaucratic country club members elected by We The People continue their comfortable compliance onslaught of the greatest national security threat the United States has ever known. Using the power afforded them to turn their backs and unleash the horrors of the Great Reset upon American citizens. All for a fleeting taste of power that will ultimately result in their own doom.
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Bowne Report
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Bowne Report
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