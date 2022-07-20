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Merkabah [UFO] Storm - Elijah the Prophet Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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53 views • July 20, 2022

20 th Tamuz 5782

July 19, 2022

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

I have been saying for several years that Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet) will be here soon.

We have seen in my previous video the Eliyahu is waiting on earth "white hats" to clean up the cabal and it appears that he has troops doing the same as you will witness.

In this video you will see a giant Merkabah (UFO / Flying Craft) producing a great storm with lighting.

So let's go into the Torah Code and see that these ships are indeed from Elijah the Prophet.

This video is called Merkabah Storm - Elijah the Prophet Torah Code.

Enjoy,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

 

Link:

Merkabah [UFO] https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/10698-merkabah https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkabah_mysticism

Planeta Nibiru / Planeta Hercolubus / Planeta X @Nibiruoficial Twitter.com https://twitter.com/Nibiruoficial/status/1538191924812730370?s=20 Malchut Israeli Knesset Party https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai SafeChat https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817 Parler https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]





Keywords
elijah the prophetmerkabah stormeliyahu hanavi messiah ufo
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