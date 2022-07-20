Merkabah [UFO] Storm - Elijah the Prophet Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

20 th Tamuz 5782

July 19, 2022





Shalom everyone,





Thank you for visiting my channel.





I have been saying for several years that Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet) will be here soon.





We have seen in my previous video the Eliyahu is waiting on earth "white hats" to clean up the cabal and it appears that he has troops doing the same as you will witness.





In this video you will see a giant Merkabah (UFO / Flying Craft) producing a great storm with lighting.





So let's go into the Torah Code and see that these ships are indeed from Elijah the Prophet.





This video is called Merkabah Storm - Elijah the Prophet Torah Code.





Enjoy,





#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai





Link:

Merkabah [UFO] https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/10698-merkabah https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkabah_mysticism



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